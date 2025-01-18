$2.8 B budgeted for LDOs, municipalities in 2025

The operations of the Local Democratic Organs (LDOs) and municipalities across the country will be boosted in 2025 with the allocation of $2.8 billion.

The money was set aside in the National Budget that was read on Friday by Senior Minister within the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance and Public Service, Dr Ashni Singh.

The Parika Market in Region Three

Minister Singh said that the PPP/C government is committed to uphold and strengthening the functions of the institutional capacity of LDOs and municipalities.

As such, the blistering sum will go towards the increase of subventions for of these organisations.

“We continue to provide financial support through subventions to the NDCs and municipalities. As a result, we have budgeted $2.8 billion to provide support to these institutions,” Minister Singh disclosed.

This investment will help the organisations to provide aid to various communities within their catchment area.

Not only has the government been investing in these LDOs, but it has also been providing the financial need for local markets and other infrastructures.

Withstanding this, in 2025, several markets are slated to be completed while major rehabilitation work will commence for others.

“We will continue to build markets at Kumaka [Region One], Suddie [Region Two] …We also have to construct phase three of the Mon Repos [Region Four] Market. To advance these initiatives $2.7 billion is budgeted markets in 2025,” the minister revealed.

The overhaul of these markets will ensure that vendors ply their trade in a more conducive environment and residents’ shop in safe and healthy manner.

In 2024, significant investments were made in market infrastructure nationwide which saw the completion of the Charity [Region Two], East Ruimveldt [Region Four], Hydronie, Leonora, Parika [Region Three] and Skeldon [Region Six] markets.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

