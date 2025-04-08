President urges calm as probe into fatal police shooting continues

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, has called for calm in Linden as investigations continue into the fatal police shooting of 21-year-old Ronaldo Peters.

Speaking to reporters outside an event at the Marriott Hotel on Tuesday, the President said the relevant authorities are following all legal procedures.

“The Office of Professional Responsibility is undertaking their investigation, and I am asking that whatever external support…is needed, that that external support is sought to ensure that all parties and all stakeholders are comfortable with the outcome of the investigation and the process of investigation,” he explained.

President Ali assured residents that the matter would be handled professionally and cautioned against politicising the young man’s death.

In a later statement on Facebook, the President said he intends to meet with Peters’ family and community leaders in the coming days.

“I am appealing to all residents to remain calm and allow the independent investigation to be completed,” he stated.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

