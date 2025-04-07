10 Yurong Paru families now homeowners

Everyone dreams of providing a stable and comfortable home for their family, but for many, financial constraints make the goal difficult to achieve.

To help address this challenge, the government has introduced several sustainable housing solutions like the Hinterland Housing Programme to make homeownership more accessible to every layer of society.

Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal hands over a house at Yurong Paru

John Francis and his family are among the latest beneficiaries of the programme. He was among 10 other families from Yurong Paru in Region Nine who collected keys to their brand-new house last Thursday.

Although Francis accepted the keys on behalf of his son, he was equally excited. He expressed deep appreciation for the new home, which he said will uplift their lives.

Recipient, John Francis

“I was so happy to see them build this house for my son…Now, they have a proper room and place to live,” he stated.

Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal handed over the keys during a simple ceremony.

The government has invested approximately $30 million to construct the 20 by 30 feet houses, each outfitted with two bedrooms, a living room, a kitchenette, and a water tank to support rainwater harvesting.

Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal hands over a house at Yurong Paru

Beyond homeownership, the initiative boosts local economies by sourcing building materials directly from the region and providing employment opportunities for residents.

The government has committed to constructing 400 homes across Regions One, Seven, Eight, and Nine, targeting the most vulnerable communities. Of that total, Region Nine will benefit from 120 homes.

Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal, along with regional officials and recipients of the houses

Yurong Paru has now joined 60 families from other villages in the region like Shiriri, Crashwater, Nappi, Yakarinta, Tiger Pond and Quatata, who have already benefitted from these homes.

One of the houses that were handed over in Yurong Paru

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

