20 families from Yarakinta, Nappi get new homes

The livelihoods of 20 families from the communities of Yarakinta and Nappi in Region Nine have been significantly uplifted, as they received keys to their new homes through the Hinterland Housing Programme.

As part of the hinterland initiative, the government has committed to building 400 houses in Regions One, Seven, Eight, and Nine to provide sustainable housing to vulnerable families.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, handing over key to new home to a family in Nappi

The 20 by 25 feet houses cost approximately $3 million each.

During his outreach to the Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo district, Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal officially handed over the homes to 10 families in both communities, on Saturday.

One of the beneficiaries of Nappi, Winston Marcello expressed immense gratitude for being provided with a new house. He told the Department of Public Information (DPI) that the gift means a lot to his family.

“I want to thank the government for bringing this housing programme to the region, especially in Nappi for the first time,” Marcello expressed.

Also from Nappi, Grace Melville is overjoyed since her children will be comfortably accommodated in their new home.

“My living condition will be much better than before,” Melville added.

Another beneficiary, Regina Jonas now finds relief in her new home, given that her previous living conditions were unsatisfactory.

Meanwhile, Minister Croal emphasised that close to $700 million is currently being spent on the hinterland housing programme.

One of the homes that was handed over in Region Nine

He indicated that a total of 120 of these houses are currently under construction in Region Nine.

The blocks and other building materials were sourced directly from the community and Lethem.

The first ten houses were handed over to flood-affected families in Kokerite Hill in Region One last November.

The residents were also enlightened about the government’s extensive plans for enhanced development in the region.

Notably, Nappi is among the communities that will soon receive cassava to improve production in the Rupununi, following the recent commitment made by President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali.

