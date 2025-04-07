Health Minister Advocates for Early Diagnosis and Support at Autism Awareness Walk

On Sunday, the Honourable Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, participated in an Autism

Awareness Walk at the National Park, Thomas Lands, Georgetown.



Despite the early morning rain, a strong turnout of participants gathered to raise awareness

and advocate for greater support and inclusion of individuals living with autism.

In his address, Minister Anthony praised the resilience of the autism community and

emphasised the critical importance of early diagnosis, timely intervention, and parental

education. He stated, “In the public sector, we have recognised that autism is an underserved

area. As a result, we have been working diligently to develop national guidelines and policies

to enhance early diagnosis and care for children with autism.”



Minister Anthony also acknowledged the pioneering work of Sameir Uniquely Me and similar

organisations, highlighting the group’s efforts as a model that could be shared with other

countries in the region.

“What Sameir Uniquely Me has established is a best practice that can serve as an example for

our neighbours,” he said.



Additionally, the Minister reflected on the significant contributions of the late Dr. Hardat

Persaud, who played a pivotal role in supporting the organisation’s early initiatives. He

extended sincere gratitude to the leadership of Sameir Uniquely Me for their efforts in

honouring Dr. Persaud’s enduring legacy.

