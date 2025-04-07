Government reaffirms commitment to workers’ rights

─ signs third Decent Work Country Programme

Guyana has once again signalled its commitment to support safe working conditions and labour standards after signing its third Decent Work Country Programme (DWCP).

The move has reaffirmed the government’s plans to advance labour rights, strengthen social protection, and ensure decent work for all Guyanese.

Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips addresses the opening of the International Labour Organisation (ILO) 13th Caribbean Ministers of Labour Meeting

The agreement was signed during the opening of the International Labour Organisation’s (ILO) 13th Caribbean Ministers of Labour Meeting, at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC).

The two-day session is being held under the theme, “Decent work for resilience: Securing the future of Caribbean Labour”. It provides a platform for stakeholders to discuss innovative solutions and share best practices to promote social justice. It also drives economic progress despite societal challenges.

The meeting will also address labour migration, social protection, skills development, occupational safety and the formalisation of the informal economy.

Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips said the theme is timely and urgent in addressing the mounting challenges that exist regionally. He believes theresponse towards the well-being of labour force regionally must be coordinated, deliberate, and bold.

Signing of third Decent Work Country Programme

He pointed to the opportunities and challenges presented by Guyana’s rapidly growing economy, explaining that while the economic expansion has created thousands of new jobs, there are wide disparities in employment equity and workforce inclusion.

PM Phillips stated that the country’s labour force participation rate stood at 49.6 per cent, with overall unemployment at 14.5 per cent in 2021. Youth unemployment was also alarmingly high at around 32 per cent.

He noted that key employment sectors include agriculture, mining, construction, and the oil and gas industry. The labour and service sector has recently shown signs of growth, particularly in eco-tourism.

Opening of the International Labour Organisation (ILO) 13th Caribbean Ministers of Labour Meeting

Despite this, women’s workforce participation remains at 37.8 per cent while trade union membership remains at 10 per cent.

To address these gaps, the government has implemented several interventions, including training opportunities, free education, and increases to the minimum wage and other worker benefits — all aimed at reinforcing decent work, fair wages, and inclusive growth.

Additionally, 48 to 53 per cent of the labour force is engaged in informal work.

Recognising the vulnerabilities this presents, the Ministry of Labour has prioritised the formalisation of employment through seminars, community outreaches, increased inspections, and improved compliance.

“As we continue to strengthen our labour systems, we must remain vigilant to the evolving threats to worker health and safety,” PM Phillips stated. “Across the Caribbean, enhancing occupational health and safety must now be seen not only as a priority, but as a cornerstone of economic resilience.”

With this in mind, the government, with the support of the ILO is in the process of drafting amendments to modernise the Occupational Health and Safety Act.

Minister of Labour Joseph Hamilton expressed gratitude to the ILO for its support and guidance in advancing the government’s efforts to promote social justice and a decent work agenda in Guyana.

“With their unwavering support, we [government] were able to develop and implement two previous decent work country programmes among other initiatives, which have significantly contributed to positive developments in industrial relations, occupational safety and health operatives, recruitment and placement services and the enhancement of technical training for young persons to enter the world of work,” he said.

The labour minister called for greater collaboration with the ILO and CARICOM counterparts to foster regional economic stability and safeguard the rights and dignity of both workers and employers.

ILO Director-General, Gilbert Houngbo and Minister of State in the Ministry of Labour of the Commonwealth of Dominica, Daren Pinard, also praised the initiative for creating a valuable platform for member states to collectively address labour rights across the Caribbean.

