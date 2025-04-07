Government engages tech giants to transform IAST into global ‘innovation hub’ – President Ali

The government is engaging major tech giants to transform the Institute of Applied Science and Technology (IAST) into a centre for research, artificial intelligence (AI) development and technological advancement.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali made the announcement during a community meeting in Canal No 2 Polder on the West Bank of Demerara (WBD) in Region Three, on Sunday.

IAST is a science and technology organisation located on the University of Guyana’s (UG) Turkeyen campus.

President Ali said the initiative will attract global startups to build and test the next generation of technology locally, driven by private sector investment and government support.

“That’s the future we are talking about, young people. This is a wave of excitement,” the president asserted.

President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali addressing a mammoth crowd at Canal No #2 Polder on the West Bank of Demerara

NASA Innovation Forum

President Ali also revealed that in mid-January 2026, Guyana will host the Berkeley-Guyana NASA Innovation Forum for the very first time.

The Berkeley Innovation Forum is a membership organisation led by Dr Henry Chesbrough, Faculty Director of the Garwood Center for Corporate Innovation at the University of California, Berkeley.

The forum provides its members with an ongoing perspective on the innovation challenges confronting companies around the world. It gathers members together to share experiences in tackling these challenges.

Last Thursday, the Guyanese head of state participated in the Spring 2025 Berkeley Innovation Forum in California, United States, where he was featured as a guest speaker. During that forum, he was honoured with the prestigious Global Leadership Award for Open Innovation 2025. This accolade recognises his leadership in promoting environmental sustainability and inclusive economic development on a global scale.

