20 homes for elderly to be constructed soon in Sand Creek

– Total of 50 homes to be built

The government is set to commence construction of the first 20 of 50 homes in Sand Creek, South Rupununi, Region Nine, as part of the Hinterland Housing Programme.

The initiative forms part of a commitment made by President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali when he visited the area last year.

Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues, during an engagement with the residents of the village on Saturday, stated that the homes will primarily cater to vulnerable groups, with a particular focus on the elderly.

The selection of beneficiaries will be conducted by the Village Council, ensuring a fair and transparent process.

Quotation forms were also distributed for materials such as sand, stone, bricks and timber, as well as labour to commence the construction of the homes.

The construction of each house requires a team of five workers. The programme covers the cost of two skilled persons, while the beneficiaries are responsible for providing three labourers.

The minister assured the community that their challenges and needs will continue to be addressed by the PPP/C government.

“As long as you have challenges and needs we will have those fixed. We come to these communities to see what the issues are and we report back to the cabinet and then there is immediate actions,” she underscored.

Meanwhile, the community is now benefitting from a $15 million water supply system, a collaboration of the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) and the village council.

The water system comprises solar panels and a new pump system, providing 95 per cent of the village with potable water. This is in addition to the extension of an existing distribution network scheduled to be operational by the end of August.

Sand Creek now boasts three wells, with the pump system estimated to last about 20 years.

Minister Rodrigues outlined the government’s broader plan for water infrastructure, which will see 100 per cent coverage in hinterland and riverine communities by 2025.

Over the past three years, a total of 40 wells have been drilled in the hinterland, with another 40 on schedule for construction this year.

This is in addition to the upgrading and extension of existing water distribution systems.

