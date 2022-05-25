20-member group to ensure equitable distribution of fertiliser in Region Two

Farmers from the respective Neighbourhood Democratic Councils (NDCs), regional officials and the Water Producers’ Association will form a 20-member group that will ensure the equitable distribution of fertiliser in Region Two.

This decision follows the announcement today, by Vice President, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo that the region will receive $250 million for the purchase of fertiliser for free distribution among farmers.

Vice President, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo and Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha during the meeting with farmers at the RPA bond, Anna Regina

Speaking to the farmers at the Rice Producers Association bond in Anna Regina the Vice President said, the group will then decide where the fertiliser would be purchased and how it will be distributed.

“So you will get $250 million, this group and then you will have to decide where you can get the fertiliser, the cheapest, who would supply it and how it will be distributed and to whom and how much they will get, each person will get,” the VP explained to the farmers.

VP Jagdeo expressed hope that following discussions, the fertiliser would be distributed in a manner to ensure that the small farmers benefit fairly.

He added that $25 million in fertiliser would be set aside, so that they too can benefit from the government assistance.





