200 Bamia families now accessing potable water

After more than 30 years, 200 Bamia families along the Soesdyke/Linden Highway are now enjoying first-time access to potable water, following the completion of a new $40 million well station.

This was disclosed by Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues during a site visit to the well station, on Wednesday.

Minister Rodrigues speaking to the media about Bamia well station

About a year ago during a presidential outreach, Minister Rodrigues met with Bamia villagers who raised the issue of their difficulty to source clean water.

She reemphasised that the government has made it clear that, by the end of 2025, every community will have 100 per cent access to drinkable water.

“This is an ongoing activity to ensure that our presence is felt in all of these communities and Bamia is no exception. They [Bamia] no longer have the daily struggle of having to fetch water in a bucket for long distances or worrying about whether they will get water for that day or week for their families,” Minister Rodrigues said.

Residents no longer have to worry about sourcing clean water on a daily basis, thanks to the new water system.

The minister pointed out, “The well gave us a lot of difficulties when we were drilling. They took a long time to find water to a commercial value. We had to bring the productivity up. But we were successful in the end.”

Bamia well station

