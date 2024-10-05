200 children with disabilities to benefit from newly commissioned swimming pool

Some 200 children living with disabilities now have the opportunity to learn an important skill – swimming.

The Edward Mohamed Swimming Pool opening at the Regional Special Education Needs and Disability Diagnostic and Treatment Centre located at the Cyril Potter College of Education, at Turkeyen on the East Coast of Demerara.

Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand at the commissioning of the Edward Mohamed Pool

The pool which was commissioned on Saturday was made possible through a generous donation from Trinidadian businessman and philanthropist, Teddy Mohamed. Mohamed is the owner of Mohamed Bookstores Associates Ltd. in Trinidad.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony, Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand, highlighted the importance of the initiative which she said is essential for the holistic development of differently-abled children.

Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand and Terry Mohamed cutting the commissioning of the Edward Mohamed swimming pool

The minister noted that even if the children do not become proficient swimmers, engaging in extracurricular activities can significantly boost their confidence and calm them.

Minister Manickchand announced that the government will be replicating the initiative in Regions Three, Five, and Ten.

Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand and Terry Mohamed cutting the ribbon of the Edward Mohamed swimming pool

She emphasised the need for trained personnel such as lifeguards, to ensure the safety of the children.

“We are currently looking at building a pool for the Allied arts, where they can train lifeguards and other necessary personnel, not only for the pools we plan to construct for the disabled community, but also for the hotels and other establishments that will require these resources,” the minister stated.

Terry Mohamed donor of the Edward Mohamed swimming pool

Over the past three years, the government has placed a strong focus on special education learners. Keon Cheong was appointed as the Assistant Chief Education Officer with responsibility for Special Education Needs, supported by a Special Education Officer.

An Associate Degree programme in Special Education was also developed at the Cyril Potter College of Education (CPCE), with 49 students currently enrolled.

Additionally, through the Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL), 150 individuals graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Special Education Needs.

Children practising swimming at the commissioning of the Edward Mohamed Pool

Furthermore, 11 new spaces were created in classrooms across the country geared to children with special needs.

According to minister Manickchand, the disability centre was initially constructed 2016 as a Caribbean diagnostic and treatment facility with assistance from Cuban counterparts. At that time, it was intended to serve as a centre where children from across the Caribbean could be diagnosed and treated.

However, the programme was not advanced by the previous government. As a result, the current PPP/C administration is now working to ensure the facility is equipped with the necessary resources, including speech therapists, psychologists, and physiotherapists.

Minister Manickchand reiterated the government’s commitment to putting Guyanese at the centre of the country’s development, especially those living with permanent disabilities.

“We are very sure as a government that with this new buildout of Guyana, people will be at the forefront of our priority list. And so, our children will enjoy priority status, our women, our Amerindian and hinterland residents, everybody is going to get attention,” she affirmed.

Teddy Mohamed explained what inspired him to donate the funds to build the pool. He said that his child was born with a damaged retina and the lack of physical facilities in Trinidad meant that he had to personally teach his son how to swim.

The Trinidadian businessman said the experience inspired him to assist children with disabilities in Guyana.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

