200 Region Seven residents receiving more skill training, job opportunities

A collaboration between the Board of Industrial Training (BIT) and international mining company G-MIN Ventures Guyana Inc will see some 200 Region Seven residents receiving skill training.

The participants will be engaged in competency-based courses and receive the required qualifications to secure entry-level positions at GMIN Ventures.

Minister of Labour Joseph Hamilton delivers the opening address at the programme launch

Those who complete the programmes are guaranteed immediate employment.

Minister of Labour Joseph Hamilton welcomed the initiative and voiced his support during the official launch in Bartica last Friday.

“The training is important to people’s development. It is important to community development. It is important to develop this country of ours,” Minister Hamilton said.

The initiative builds on BIT’s major achievements in the region, exemplifying the government’s focus on continued development.

It will address labour shortages and advance Guyana’s efforts to reduce unemployment rates.

Three hundred and sixty-six persons from Region Seven graduated from BIT in 26 programmes over the last four years.

Attendees at the initiative launch

Plans are in place to train thousands of Guyanese to work on the Oko West Gold Project in the region, one of Guyana’s largest gold mines.

Minister Hamilton said all of these efforts are part of the government’s wider goal to revolutionise education in Guyana and empower the nation’s people.

“Our long-term programme as a nation must be that we retool, remodel and revolutionise education delivery in this country. The major problem we have that we must fix as a nation is making technical vocational education and training as prominent as academic education,” the minister told the trainers.

This programme, along with other innovative initiatives from BIT, will improve the livelihoods of thousands and transform the labour market.

Team from G-MIN

