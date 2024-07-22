2,000 house lots to be allocated at building expo

Two thousand more Guyanese will be allocated house lots during the Ministry of Housing and Water’s ‘Dream Realised’ exercise at this year’s International Building Exposition.

The expo will be hosted from August 8 to 11 at the National Stadium, Providence.

An allottee selects her lot number at the ‘Dream Realised’ house lot allocation in April

During a recent episode of the Guyana Dialogue, Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, emphasised that the government’s aggressive housing programme is progressing well, since some 34,000 house lots have been allocated to date.

“There is at least another 2,000 [house lots] that we will be allocating at the building expo…And the allocation exercise will ramp up coming down to the end of the year. For this year, we are close to 4,500 allocations. We have another 6,000 that we want to do for this year to ensure that we are able to meet our target of 50,000,” Minister Croal highlighted.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal

Some 2,000 lots were distributed during last year’s building expo.

The government is working to acquire more lands to develop new housing areas as the demand for house lots increases.

Apart from the lots, the government has built 3,435 houses. Of that amount, Minister Croal revealed that over 1,750 houses have been distributed.

Ongoing works on some of the houses in Region Three

“The others are at various stages of completion. That is a lot when you think about it in terms of Regions Three, Four, and Six. We have just started some in Bartica for Region Seven and some for Region Nine. We are doing land preparation to commence in Region Ten,” the housing and water minister noted. This, he pointed out, has brought tremendous relief to many people who want to own a home but do not have the time to do their design or build their dream homes.

