$200M in major road works for Lodge, Werk-En-Rust,  Wortmanville

The government will be executing major road upgrades totalling some $200 million in Wortmanville, Werk-En-Rust and Lodge in Georgetown, benefitting hundreds of residents and commuters alike.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill made the announcement when he engaged a number of residents Thursday afternoon, at the St Thomas Moore Primary School, Durban Street, Georgetown .

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill addressing residents at the public meeting

These works will be undertaken by the ministry’s Special Projects Unit (SPU).

Following comprehensive assessments, works will be done on several streets including Victor, Palm, Lime, Leopold, Haley, Hardina, Green and Charles.

Additionally, Princess Street, which runs from Cemetery Road to Camp Street, will undergo major repairs to be upgraded to a main access thoroughfare.

During the public meeting, Minister Edghill said full rehabilitation works will also be undertaken on some other roadways.

“Wherever we have issues unresolved, we will fix it. We must be able to have a smooth carriageway. Apart from this road network of which we will spend $200 million on, which will start in another week. We also have to get the drains and the outfalls cleaned,” he emphasised.

The minister explained that the government has a responsibility of ensuring development reaches every community. He said this is aimed at transforming the overall landscape of the area and resident’s living standard.

Residents at the public meeting at St Thomas Moore Primary School on Durban Street

The drainage networks and outfalls will also be cleaned and desilted in these communities in order to alleviate the flooding issue.

This undertaking will also see persons from the communities being employed to execute these critical drainage works to promote more community involvement.

Meanwhile, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Todd underscored that the PPP/C government’s developmental agenda will continue to ensure that ‘no one is left behind’ as it relates to healthcare, infrastructure and education.

He reminded the residents of their roles in improving their lives, noting that they always should take full advantage of the opportunities that are presented to them.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Todd delivering remarks at the public meeting on Thursday

“We have a mandate to ensure that we can provide you with the best quality of life and standard of living…We want you to be healthy and educated. We want you to be able to get the jobs that you want because there are opportunities out there,” he reiterated.

Minister Todd highlighted that engagements like these, where various issues are brought to light, assist the government in making the necessary interventions.

Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Public Affairs, Kwame McCoy also delivered brief remarks at the meeting.

On Tuesday, Ministers Edghill and Todd met with residents from Rasville and Roxanne Burnham Gardens where it was disclosed that nearly $200 million will be expended on roads in those communities.

