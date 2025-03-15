2025 Elections will be within constitutional timeframe – President Ali

President Dr Mohamed Irrfaan Ali has made it clear that a date for this year’s elections will be determined within the constitutional timeframe.

According to President Ali, the PPP/C Government will adhere to the constitution, assuring Guyanese that it will never go beyond its constitutional mandate.

President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali speaking to media operatives at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre, on Saturday

“Constitutionally, I still have a lot of time. Elections, constitutionally, [are due] still closer to the end of the year, so don’t worry. What you can be assured of is that this government will not go a single day beyond its constitutional mandate, unlike what you would’ve been exposed to after the No-Confidence Motion and leading into that [the 2020] elections,” President Ali highlighted.

The president made these remarks on the sidelines of the launch of the Universal Healthcare Voucher at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre at Liliendaal on Saturday.

The last Regional and General Elections were held on March 2020. After several attempts by the previous government to derail the electoral process, the PPP/C administration was sworn in to power on August 2, 2020.

During a press conference in December 2024, President Ali had expressed confidence that his government will win the 2025 elections with an enormous majority.

The president reiterated the PPP/C Administration’s commitment to supporting the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) and safeguarding democracy through free and fair elections.

GECOM received a budgetary allocation of $7.3 billion this year to ensure the smooth execution of the 2025 General and Regional Elections.

Some $427.5 million has been allocated for voter education and public awareness campaigns in preparation for election day expected in November.

About 19,000 individuals are expected to be trained and equipped to execute duties on and in preparation for the voting day.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

