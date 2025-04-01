2025 Green Tech Fund Launched to Drive Innovation and Sustainability

The Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, has launched the 2025 edition of the Green Tech Fund, offering up to $1.2 million in grant funding per successful applicant.

The Green Tech Fund is designed to empower individuals and small businesses in developing climate-smart technologies and environmentally friendly business practices. The Fund is intended to support green innovation, improved business processes and sustainable business solutions. As Guyana advances its commitment to sustainable development, this initiative seeks to foster innovation that contributes to environmental stewardship and business growth.

“This administration continues to incentivize innovation as part of our thrust to build a more sustainable and diversified economy. We hope to see more businesses adopting eco-centered and eco-friendly practices while maximizing economic opportunities, which is one of the primary goals of this fund,” said Hon. Oneidge Walrond, Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce.

“The Green Tech Fund provides an incredible opportunity for entrepreneurs to develop cutting-edge solutions that address environmental challenges while promoting economic resilience. By investing in sustainable business practices, we are paving the way for a greener and more prosperous Guyana,” said Mohamed Shazim Ibrahim, Chief Executive Officer of the Small Business Bureau.

Elon Sooknanan, Green Tech Fund Judge, alongside a past winner of the Green Tech Fund Initiative

To qualify, applicants must be registered clients of the Small Business Bureau and submit a detailed business proposal outlining their innovative green solution. Proposals should include key components such as equipment needs, cost analysis, software utilization or business process improvement, financial statements, cash flow projections, and supplier quotations.

Shortlisted applicants will be invited to pitch their ideas before a panel of expert judges. Twelve winners will be selected to receive up to $1.2 million each in grant funding to bring their vision to life.

The Fund is being administered by the Small Business Bureau. The deadline for proposal submissions is August 31, 2025. Interested entrepreneurs are encouraged to apply and seize this opportunity to secure funding for their green business initiatives.

For more information on the application process, visit the Small Business Bureau’s website or contact their office directly.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

