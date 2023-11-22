21 roads to be rehabilitated in central Georgetown to improve commute

Hundreds of persons residing around central Georgetown will soon witness and benefit from the infrastructural development of 21 identified thoroughfares.

The undertaking stemmed from a recent community consultation led by President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, where he addressed issues affecting residents and the business community.

The areas slated for road works include Alberttown, Queenstown, and Kingston Georgetown.

Map Showing Roads to be done in Alberttown

The task of evaluating the condition of these roads was given to the Special Projects Unit (SPU) of the Ministry of Public Works. SPU’s technical team conducted site visits on November 4 and 5.

A technical team from Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) led by Engineer Richard Dookie was also part of the visits.

Map Showing Roads to be done in Queenstown

Those assessments highlighted that most of the asphaltic surfaces of the internal roads had deteriorated significantly, with notable ravelling due to the aging of the asphalt as a result of flooding and increased traffic flow.

In Alberttown, a total of nine roads were identified to be completely resurfaced with two-inch thick asphaltic concrete.

This will see Albert Street, from First to Sixth Street, Cummings Street, and Light Street receiving facelifts.

Similar works will be carried out in Queenstown on eight roads including Oronoque, Anira, Laluni, Crown, Peter Rose, New Garden, Forshaw, and Lance Gibbs Streets.

Map Showing Roads to be done in Kingston

Additionally, four roads in Kingston, Georgetown will be resurfaced with two inches thick asphalt at Barrack Street (Between Camp and Parade Street), Barrack Street (Between High and Water Street), Fort Street (Between Battery Road and Cowan Street), and Water Street (Between Guyana Stores and Cowan Street).

Road works are being executed by the SPU and are expected to be completed in two weeks. These works will significantly improve commute in these areas and falls into the government’s overall infrastructural transformation project.

