22 water wells to be drilled in Hinterland Regions

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) Mr. Shaik Baksh announced that 22 water wells will be drilled in Regions One, Seven, Eight and Nine by the end of this year.

At a press conference held at GWI’s main office on Thursday, Mr. Baksh said the Government has allocated some $800 million for the implementation of the Hinterland Water Strategy.

Chief Executive Officer of the Guyana Water Incorporated, Mr. Shaik Baksh

The project was initiated to ensure Guyanese in hinterland communities get access to potable water. It is expected to reach its target of 100 per cent access by 2025.

“We have many areas in the Hinterland Water Strategy, we’re hoping within the next 5 years for a 100 per cent that is the challenge because it’s the deeper rural areas, deep mountainous areas, like Region Eight but we have been moving,” the CEO said.

The utility company has already drilled 13 wells in several communities across the hinterland. Another nine will be completed by the end of the year.

“Already six wells are completed [by GWI], seven wells have been contracted to private contractors which totals to 13 wells and the second half of this year we will move to drill the other wells,” he explained.

Mr. Baksh said the water company will seek to extend its services to hinterland areas that are difficult to access.

The strategy caters for the drilling of wells and upgrading of photovoltaic systems, storage facilities, distribution networks and service connections to ensure water is pumped to respective communities