225 young learners at May 26 Nursery Complex get new play park

Two hundred and twenty-five pupils of the May 26 Nursery Complex in Melanie along the East Coast of Demerara, can now enjoy a fully equipped play park.

The new play area was commissioned by First Lady Arya Ali on Wednesday. It will significantly enhance the school’s overall aesthetics and bring smiles to the faces of the young learners.

First Lady, Arya Ali, alongside Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues; Headmistress, Shawndelle Glasgow and other officials during the commissioning of the play park

The modern recreational space fulfils a promise made by President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali in February, following requests from the teachers.

It was developed through the collaborative effort between the Office of the First Lady and the Ministry of Housing and Water, and is the tenth recreational space developed under the government’s national beautification project.

First Lady Arya Ali shares a light moment with one of the pupils following the commissioning of the play park

At the simple commissioning ceremony, the First Lady emphasised the importance of creating inclusive and safe recreational spaces for citizens, especially the nation’s children.

“Each time that we open a new park or public space, it reminds us that apart from roads, bridges and big buildings, development is also about creating spaces where our children and people can relax, feel safe and enjoy life,’ she said.

The park includes designated play areas for both the nursery pupils and toddlers in daycare, along with gazeboes, comfortable seating, lighting, and various play amenities.

The compound also benefitted from much-needed upgrades in digital connectivity.

The First Lady donated laptops to several pupils and teachers and resolved long-standing Wi-Fi issues.

The nursery school now has two Wi-Fi connections, and the previously unconnected daycare facility, located within the same compound, has been provided with internet access.

Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water Susan Rodrigues was also present at the ceremony and she underscored the importance of these types of community-driven projects.

“I am proud of initiatives like these where the president can go to a community and people can meet with him directly and make recommendations on how their communities can improve…and the president responds with immediate interventions to make their lives better,” she said.

Headmistress Shawndelle Glasgow praised the initiative, noting that the new facility will provide a safe recreational space for children and contribute to their cognitive and social development.