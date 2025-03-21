$225M Beterverwagting Practical Instructional Centre Commissioned

The Honourable Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand on Thursday officially commissioned the Beterverwagting Practical Instructional Centre (PIC) along the East Coast of Demerara, a cutting-edge facility aimed at advancing Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) in Guyana.

The $225 million project has been retrofitted and expanded and now offers Caribbean Vocational Qualifications (CVQ) Level 1 training across five key occupational areas: Furniture Making, Commercial Food Preparation, Masonry/Plumbing, Housekeeping, and Garment Production.

The Beterverwagting PIC represents a major investment in the country’s educational infrastructure, designed to meet the growing demand for skilled labour in the local and regional workforce. The project involved the construction of specialized workshops, a Learning Resource Centre, and the rehabilitation of existing buildings, all equipped with modern tools and equipment to ensure that students are trained in state-of-the-art facilities.

This comprehensive initiative is expected to significantly improve employability and reduce unemployment by providing students with the skills and qualifications needed to succeed in various industries.

During the ceremony, the Honourable Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand, emphasised the critical role that TVET plays in empowering individuals and transforming their futures. She highlighted the practical benefits of acquiring hands-on skills that are in high demand across sectors, noting that TVET is not just an educational pathway but a way to provide livelihoods for individuals and their families.

Minister Manickchand remarked, “When we said ‘TVET can save us’, it’s not just a tagline, but it can save people and give them a livelihood for themselves and their children, which said children will then go into either TVET or traditional education, but they will have choices that their parents never had.”

The establishment of the Beterverwagting PIC has been made possible through the collaborative efforts of several key stakeholders, including the Government of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB), the Ministry of Finance, the Council for TVET, the Ministry of Labour, the Regional Democratic Council of Region Four, and the Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC). This partnership underscores the importance of collective action in creating educational opportunities that meet the needs of the workforce.

In his address at the event, Dr Ritesh Tularam, Deputy Chief Education Officer responsible for Technical and Vocational Education in Guyana, shared how the new facilities would cater to a wide range of students, including those from Region Four and neighbouring communities. With a capacity to serve up to 400 students, the facility will not only support full-time students but will also offer second-chance evening programmes for working adults, women, and other members of the community seeking to acquire new skills.

Dr Tularam explained, “The intention here is to ensure that we have quality, relevance, and currency in technical education delivery, not only for a structured system, but how do we cater for the persons who are working, our women and our girls and all the other key stakeholders that might want to benefit from a skill certificate. So, the facilities will be open to persons working and hence coming in the evening and they can benefit from the part-time or the evening programmes. We want to adopt the model that we are using at the post-secondary institutions, the GTI, ETI, LTI, etc. Expected outcomes. And this is what is critical. The Ministry of Education is very strategic in the realisation of technical education in Guyana. And so, this will only enable us, this will only aid us in realising every single child exiting the secondary school doing so with a duality of certification. Meaning that they can exit with a CXC certificate as well as a CVQ. And the ACEO- technical spoke about the CVQ. That’s the Caribbean Vocational Qualification. It means, therefore, that when one would have completed a CVQ programme, for example, furniture making, plumbing, electrical, commercial food preparation, garment production, etc, they can exit with that qualification, and they can be gainfully employed.”

Chief Education Officer, Mr Saddam Hussain, also spoke about the strategic focus on TVET within the Ministry of Education, stressing how the approach was designed to make technical education an appealing option for students. He noted that the ministry’s policy now allows students to graduate with either five CXC subjects or a CVQ qualification, offering greater flexibility and opportunities for further education and employment.

“The direction of the Ministry of Education, led the Honourable Priya Manickchand, is that TVET is front and centre. There is something in this TVET that causes students to gravitate towards it, they enjoy it, they like it, and it’s something that is going to keep them in school. It’s something that is going to ensure that we have a higher matriculation rate, and so this is what we have done. Long ago, you had to get five subjects, English and Maths, to say that you have matriculated, meaning you have the ability to pursue post-secondary institution. We announced through a circular that if you get a CVQ-1, you have matriculated from secondary school, and then you can go on to do CXC if you want, although there is no need. So let us be very clear, you matriculate in Guyana, you can access post-secondary institution through either five subjects or CVQ. My advice, my call on all of us, let us go the pathway of CVQ. Let us go the pathway of CVQ. This is the best way, and this seems to be the way that the country is heading,” the CEO remarked.

Assistant Chief Education Officer responsible for Technical and Vocational Education, Mrs Marcia Paddy-Andrews, further underscored the significance of the centre in strengthening technical education. She highlighted how the centre will bridge the gap between theoretical knowledge and the practical skills needed in the job market.

“Today, we celebrate more than just the opening of this centre. We mark a significant step forward in our collective commitment to equipping individuals with the skills and knowledge necessary to excel in a rapidly evolving economy.

This centre is a testament to the Ministry of Education’s dedication to strengthening technical and vocational education and training in Guyana. The Ministry of Education firmly believes that theoretical knowledge alone is not sufficient for students preparing to enter the workforce, particularly in the industry where skilled labour is in high demand, practical, hands-on experience is becoming increasingly vital to the continued development of our economy.

This centre has been thoughtfully designed to bridge the gap, providing students and professionals with state-of-the-art tools, equipment, and immersive learning experience that will enable them to refine their skills and confidently pursue their careers,” The ACEO-Technical said.

Minister Manickchand also reflected on the profound impact of TVET on students and their future opportunities, stressing that the TVET pathway is an essential route to gaining high-demand skills and well-paying jobs. She emphasized that the centre’s role is not only to provide education but to create a more inclusive and equitable future for all.

She passionately explained, “When we say ‘TVET can save us’, we say that with passion because we understand that it is these skills that the world now needs. It is these skills that Guyana, in a special way, now needs. And it is these skills that are paying right now the most for. And so to all the students who are coming here, whether they are going to be doing food preparation or aqua processing or agricultural science or whatever it is they are going to be doing, I guarantee you once you leave with your CVQ, and if you take it further, that you will earn more per day than many of us who got and went through the traditional pathways, not necessarily because we wanted to, but because we had no choice. In my time, we did not have TVET institutions in Mabaruma and Bartica and BV and Hopetown and St Ignatius and Region Two and Region Six and Georgetown. We didn’t have it. We had schools, and if you dropped out, you were on your own. But these institutions were designed and carefully thought out and brought to fruition”

The commissioning of the Beterverwagting PIC marks a transformative moment for the region, offering both youth and adults the opportunity to gain the practical knowledge and qualifications required to excel in today’s competitive job market. The centre’s comprehensive programmes, advanced facilities, and focus on hands-on training will undoubtedly make a lasting impact on Guyana’s workforce development.

