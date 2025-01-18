$23.1B earmarked to advance access to clean water in 2025

The government has earmarked a whopping $23.1 billion to ensure every Guyanese citizen has more access and supply to clean and safe water in 2025.

A total of $2.2 billion is allocated for new water supply systems in several hinterland communities, aimed at increasing potable water access.

Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance and Public Service, Dr Ashni Singh

Works are currently ongoing on wells at Timehri, Sophia, and several other communities.

Moreover, construction is also advancing on 13 water treatment plants in several areas across the country.

“And for those initiatives targeting water quality, a sum of $10 billion is budgeted,” Senior Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance and Public Service, Dr Ashni Singh revealed during Budget 2025 presentation at the National Assembly, on Friday.

New wells were drilled in several communities in areas such as Bamia, Vergenoegen, Fellowship and Wales, benefitting over 22,000 persons.

With targeted investments, access to water in the hinterland regions has increased from 46 per cent in 2020 to 91 per cent in 2024, with the drilling of 130 wells in the hinterland.

The sum of $22.7 billion was exhausted in 2024.

Budget 2025 is themed ‘A Secure, Prosperous and Sustainable Guyana.’

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

