23 benefit from BIT’s train-the-trainer workshop in Region Two

Some 23 persons participated in a train-the-trainer workshop conducted by the Ministry of Labour’s Board of Industrial Training (BIT) on Wednesday, at the Essequibo Technical Institute in Region Two (Pomeroon Supenaam).

The facilitators will in turn provide training programmes to 160 persons in 16 areas including, cosmetology, garment construction, commercial food preparation, air conditioning repairs, welding and fabrication, general building construction, electrical installation, heavy-duty equipment operations, solar installation and shade house farming.

Minister of Labour, Hon. Joseph Hamilton addressing the workshop

Minister of Labour, Hon. Joseph Hamilton outlined the Government’s policy of ensuring skills training and education are available to citizens across the country, in keeping with the needs of the labour market. He reminded facilitators of the critical role they play in executing this mandate.

“You as trainers have a role to play to help us to formulate programmes and to bring new ideas to us and to deliberately and objectively say to us that this methodology and that methodology is not working,” he said.

Minister Hamilton added that all of BIT’s programmes are accessible to everyone regardless of their gender, background or location. He said persons must not be prevented from accessing any programme once they have completed a course.

Participants in the train-the-trainers’ workshop

“The training you do is in your own self-interest. The more people you train and the more skilled people you have, the less people you have wandering around waiting to break into your homes or snatch your chain or your purse,” he added.

The session covered topics including the importance of vocational training, the purpose of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) and the role and responsibilities of TVET Teachers and Trainers. They were also guided on how to prepare lessons and actively engage students during teaching sessions.

BIT Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Richard Maughn; Senior Technical Officer, Mr. Rondell Jordan; Senior Finance Officer, Mr. Darren Torrington, and Region Two, Technical Officers, Mr. Mohammed Shaheed and Mr. Lokenauth Rooplall also attended the sessions.