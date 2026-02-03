$24.3B education allocation for 2026 strengthens access, equity and national development

The education sector is set to receive $24.3 billion in the 2026 National Budget, showing the government’s strong support for education as a key part of national growth.

Presenting during the first-round budget debate, Minister of Education Sonia Parag said the allocation reflects a carefully planned and sustainable approach to expanding access, improving quality, and ensuring that every child, regardless of location or circumstance, can benefit from meaningful educational opportunities.

“This is a budget that was carefully crafted to ensure sustainability while prioritising our citizens,” the minister told the National Assembly.

Minister of Education, Sonia Parag, during her budget presentation

She noted that investments in education must be maintained year after year to deliver real outcomes for families and communities.

Guyana has already achieved universal access to primary education and is on track to realise universal access to secondary education in 2026, with the completion of several key school projects.

Since returning to office, the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) has constructed 66 nursery schools, 34 primary schools and 33 secondary schools, while advancing major rehabilitation and expansion works at 45 nursery schools, 61 primary schools and 32 secondary schools. In addition, 19 student dormitories have been rehabilitated and expanded to improve safety and comfort for students accessing education away from home.

Minister Parag further underscored a major component of the 2026 allocation, which will support the completion of more than 40 schools nationwide, with a strong focus on hinterland and riverine communities.

New secondary schools in Regions One, Seven, Eight and Nine, including Matthews Ridge, Jawalla, Philippai, Issano, Monkey Mountain, Micobie, Popinan, Nappi, Masara, Morono, Tabatinga, Katoka, Yupukari and Shulinab, will create 6,760 new secondary school spaces, bringing quality education closer to thousands of children.

A recently constructed school

Meanwhile, people-centred programmes continue to play a critical role in improving attendance and learning outcomes. The National School Feeding Programme, supported by a $7 billion allocation, provides breakfast and hot meals to students, particularly in rural and hinterland areas, while creating economic opportunities for more than 340 local caterers.

The minister described the initiative as transformative for children and families, emphasising its role in supporting both education and community livelihoods.

Speaking to direct financial support for families remains a priority for the government, with over $12 billion allocated in the 2026 National Budget for the “Because We Care” cash grant and uniform grant. Having been restored in 2020 and steadily expanded, the programme now benefits children in both public and private schools.

Commencing in 2026, a new $20,000 transportation grant will be introduced, bringing the total direct support to $85,000 per child. Minister Parag further highlighted the importance of consistency, noting that government programmes must be designed to endure and not be withdrawn from those who rely on them.

Unveiling of the plaque for the College of Medical Sciences Building at the University of Guyana The new College of Medical Sciences Building at the University of Guyana, Turkeyen Campus

At the tertiary level, the President Irfaan Ali-led Administration continues to remove financial barriers to higher education, with more than $3 billion in student loan debt written off for over 4,000 students. Since the removal of tuition, applications to the University of Guyana have increased significantly.

For 2026, UG will receive $14.5 billion, along with a $1 billion allocation to expand medical and engineering programmes in Regions Two, Three and Six, decentralising access to higher education.

Highlighting the government’s investment in human capital, Minister Parag reaffirmed the expansion of the Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL) scholarship programme, confirming that from 2026 there will be no limit on the number of approved applicants.

Over 14,000 scholarships were awarded last year across vocational, undergraduate and postgraduate programmes.

“This government does not take away; we add value to people’s lives,” the minister asserted, emphasising that “education investments are designed to uplift families, strengthen communities and support long-term national development.”

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali at the Guyana Digital School booth during the Building Expo

Modernisation efforts continue through the Guyana Digital School, launched within President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali’s first 100 days in office. The platform delivers free, curriculum-aligned secondary education for students in Grades Seven to Eleven.

In its first month, more than 22,000 students registered, including learners from other CARICOM states, accessing subjects such as Mathematics, English, Biology, Chemistry, Physics, Social Studies, Information Technology and Spanish.

Minister Parag stated that the 2026 education allocation showcases a resolute government dedicated to access, inclusion, and opportunity, guaranteeing that education remains a formidable catalyst for Guyana’s development.