24-hour emergency repair works on DHB span 8 completed

– Further works on the bridge to commence in March

The 24-hour emergency rehabilitation works on the Demerara Harbour Bridge (DHB) span eight was on Monday completed during the early morning hours.

Works on the bridge were a result of the recent accident caused by the Panama-registered oil tanker MV Tradewind Passion, which rendered the bridge inoperable for several days.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill

The bridge was closed from Sunday, February 26 to Monday, February 27 to facilitate the repair works.

The Transport and Harbours Department, Guyana Police Force, Coast Guard and Guyana Fire Service worked collaboratively to ensure that any emergencies during the closure were adequately handled.

To this end, river ambulances were on standby in the instance that a citizen needed to be transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital. Also, compliance on the waterways was also monitored.

Sunday evening, Public Works Minister, Bishop Juan Edghill visited the Stabroek and Vreed-En-Hoop stellings to ensure that the safety measures implemented were working effectively.

“We are out here to ensure that all the safety mechanisms are in place. There has not been one report of a robbery, assault or any misbehaviours all day and that’s enough for us to say a big thank you to the security forces as well as the citizens of Guyana. Who has acted very, very responsibly, every time we have situations like this the way people rise to the occasion is very, very important. It shows our maturity, it shows our understanding and we are extremely grateful,” he said.

Additionally, the minister took the opportunity inspect the ongoing rehabilitation works on the DHB span eight, which included the changing of two static rollers, six panels and other mechanisms to support the components of the bridge.

Works on the Demerara Harbour Bridge span eight

Works are also ongoing on other sections of the bridge.

In this regard, the minister noted that further works on the bridge will commence in March. This will also see the replacement of the current span nine with a new $1.2 billion ‘span nine’ undertaken by local company Industrial Fabrications Inc (InFab).

The new retractor spanning 170 feet long and 40 feet wide will enhance the DHB’s retraction operation by enabling wider vessels to pass.

Similar traffic and safety measures will be implemented to ensure the safety of citizens and the smooth flow of traffic.

