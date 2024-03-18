$25.7M building in Oronoque will ensure delivery of quality education

The newly constructed $25.7 million education office in Oronoque, Port Kaituma, Region One, will serve as a central hub to bolster the delivery of quality education within the Matarkai sub-district.

Constructed by AAV Ragobeer and Sons Contracting Services, the facility will accommodate two education officers, two schools’ welfare officers, staff from the Cyril Potter College of Education (CPCE), and other support staff of the Department of Education.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Sonia Parag

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Sonia Parag along with Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal officially commissioned the building on Sunday.

Minister Parag underscored the government’s commitment to strengthening the education system through the establishment of essential educational infrastructure.

“Our children deserve access to education and a system that we can have the best teachers and staffing…So that they could carry out their functions,” Minister Parag told the gathering.

Meanwhile, Minister Croal disclosed that the cabinet recently gave its approval to expedite the extension of several educational buildings in Region One.

As such, the Baramita Nursery and Primary schools will be extended to accommodate the growing population.

Works are also ongoing on Hosororo, Northwest, and Kwebanna Secondary schools.

“Simultaneously, with the investment that is happening…We also want to see that transcending itself to an output of increased passes by our students,” he said.

Meanwhile, Regional Chairman Brentnol Ashley highlighted that the facility demonstrates the government’s transformational agenda.

He further revealed that the completion of Oronoque Primary School slated for this year, will serve as an annex to Port Kaituma Primary, enabling children from Four Miles and surrounding areas to have improved access to education.

Additionally, the Ministry of Labour will soon embark on the construction of a technical training complex in Oronoque, offering training programmes to residents.

The ongoing construction of a court in Oronoque underscores the broader range of government services set to benefit the sub-district.

Commissioning of the education facility in Oronoque Commissioning of the education facility in Oronoque Commissioning of the education facility in Oronoque New education building in Oronoque

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

