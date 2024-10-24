250 Region Six residents receive essential eyewear

Some 250 Region Six residents are enjoying improved vision after receiving new glasses through the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security’s eye testing and spectacles programme.

Since its implementation, the government has invested an impressive $5 million to support eye care for persons residing in East Berbice-Corentyne.

Minister of Human Services and Social Security Dr Vindhya Persaud interacting with residents

The initiative focuses on free eye testing and the distribution of required eyewear.

Minister of Human Services and Social Security Dr Vindhya Persaud attended the distribution exercises in several communities in the region and interacted with residents on Wednesday.

The Department of Public Information (DPI) spoke with some recipients, capturing their emotions during the life-changing event.

Resident of Region Six, Kamini Persaud

Security officer, Kamini Persaud conveyed her appreciation with tear-filled eyes.

“Thank you so much for the glasses. I can now see all the fine words that I couldn’t see before,” Persaud noted.

The ministry has allowed parents and guardians to receive spectacles on behalf of their children.

Navita Sewah with her niece and nephew

Navita Sewah described the programme as “excellent” and commended the ministry for bringing an important health initiative to the region’s children.

Sewah told DPI “The initiative will benefit the children because they stay a lot on their devices… and in their younger ages it will protect their eyes more.”

An elderly beneficiary, 68-year-old Chendrakumar Ramlall explained how the brand-new glasses would assist in completing her important everyday tasks such as reading, writing, and signing documents.

Other recipients, including young mothers, single fathers, and parents shared how the ministry’s efforts have eased the financial burdens of accessing eye care.

As the government continues to prioritise citizens’ wellbeing, the human services and social security ministry pledges to provide ongoing support to all citizens, especially the vulnerable.

Residents trying on their new glasses for the first time Residents trying on their new glasses for the first time Some of the glasses that were distributed

