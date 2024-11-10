$25M koker to be constructed in Baracara

The government is investing almost $25 million to construct a koker in Baracara along the Canje River to regulate the water level in the canal during the dry and rainy periods.

The contractor will commence work on the project within one week.

Minister Mustapha hands over farming inputs to Baracara residents

This is according to Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha during a meeting with residents and farmers at the Baracara Primary School in Region Six on Sunday.

Additionally, six shade houses will be built to create employment and additional revenue for the youth there, under the Agriculture Innovation and Entrepreneurship Programme (AIEP).

“We will provide the technical support. Our officers will come in to help them to plant the crop. At the same time, we will find market for their produce…Right now, we have an investor who wants all the hot peppers,” he pointed out.

The community members were tasked with identifying the young people to be a part of the initiative.

Minister Mustapha also revealed that contracts have been awarded to clear 350 acres of land in the community to provide more access to farmlands.

These works will be executed by a contractor along with community members.

A total of 5,153 plantain suckers, 120 pints of red beans, chemicals and other farming implements were provided to improve Baracara’s agricultural output.

Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha interacts with Baracara residents

Within one month, a breeding bull, ginger, turmeric, and 25,000 more plantain suckers will be provided to Baracara. A trailer will be made available shortly.

“We want you to cultivate 400 acres of red beans…We will continue to make the community vibrant and productive again,” Minister Mustapha assured.

During the meeting, residents raised several issues including clean water, licensed firearm, community ground, and a hot meal kitchen.

Minister Mustapha assured that those issues will be addressed through the relevant agencies and ministries.

Meanwhile, residents of Baracara applauded the government’s swift response to resolve their issues.

They also welcomed the many interventions made over the last four years, transforming their lives and revitalising their agriculture sector, which was once neglected.

Key among the interventions made include the distribution of black giant chicks, $1.2 million in black tanks, breeding bulls, a tractor worth over $5.6 million, a $690,000 four disc-plough, and a $1 million tractor plough.

Present at the meeting were the Regional Vice-Chairman, Zamal Hussain and technical personnel from the agriculture ministry.

Residents of Baracara display farming implements that were distributed A resident raising an issue at the meeting A resident raising an issue at the meeting

