$260M to be expended to drill wells in Regions Four

–$33M to improve water supply in Bamboo Creek, Region Eight

Residents of Annandale, East Coast Demerara will soon receive improved access and supply of water, with the construction and drilling of a $130 million well in the community.

Additionally, persons residing at La Bonne Intention (LBI), East Coast Demerara will benefit from the construction of a well there. Another $130 million is being set aside for the execution of this project.

Drilling of well at Diamond

The administration continues to bridge the gap between the coastland and hinterland regions, which ensures that hinterland residents benefit from increased access to a clean and reliable source of water.

In line with this, some $33 million will be expended towards the water supply improvement project at Bamboo Creek, Region Eight.

The government continues to advance its drive to ensure Guyanese benefit from improved access to potable water countryside.

The Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) has invited eligible bidders to execute these significant projects.

Bids must be deposited into the tender box at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board, Ministry of Finance, Main & Urquhart Streets, Georgetown no later than Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at 9 am.

Bidding documents can be purchased from the cashier at GWI, Shelterbelt, Vlissengen Road and Church Street, Bel Air Park, Georgetown.

In budget 2023, the government allocated $17.7 billion to further improve access to potable water throughout the country.

