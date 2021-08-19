$26M for restoration of National Psychiatric Hospital

The Ministry of Health has invested some $26 million for the restoration of the National Psychiatric Hospital, to provide better living conditions for patients.

The regional mental health institution is the only one of its kind, which provides services to persons diagnosed with mental illnesses.

Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony MP

On August 8, the institution located at Fort Canje, New Amsterdam, Region Six, suffered major losses as a result of intense fires.

Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, MP, said works have since been executed to refurbish the mental health facility.

The Minister was speaking during today’s COVID-19 Update.

“Well, we have been doing some work at the National Psychiatric Hospital as you would recall about a couple weeks ago, we had a fire and we had to redo that particular building, it is almost complete.

“We continue to work to expand the facilities there and to create better conditions for our patients so this investment certainly would have help to restore the building and put in some additional protections there.”

The section of the regional health unit which was exposed to the fire will see the replacement of 18 beds.