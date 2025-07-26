27 auto electricians and mechanical technicians benefit from training on Electric Vehicle Maintenance and Repairs

The Guyana Energy Agency (GEA) held a closing ceremony on Friday to mark the completion of its fourth Electric Vehicle (EV) Maintenance and Repairs training programme, as part of the Agency’s ongoing efforts to enhance technical skills development and promote sustainable transportation.

Twenty-seven 27 auto electricians and mechanical technicians comprise the new cohort that successfully completed the training programme during July 14, 2025 to July 25, 2025, at the Mahaicony Technical and Vocational Training Centre (MTVTC).

(seated L to R): Mr. Steve Burr, Senior Trainer and Director, REVAMP Training Limited; Dr. Alfred King, Permanent Secretary, Office of the Prime Minister; Dr. Ritesh Tularam, Deputy Chief Education Officer – Technical, Ministry of Education; Ms. Shevon Wood, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Guyana Energy Agency; Mr. Collis Best, Administrator, Mahaicony Technical and Vocational Education Training Centre along with participants who successfully completed the fourth EV Maintenance and Repairs Training Programme

The training was supported by the European Union (EU), as part of the EU’s Global Gateway strategy, which prioritizes investments in renewable energy in Latin America and the Caribbean. This activity in Guyana was facilitated under the Euroclima Programme, the EU’s flagship initiative to promote sustainable development and climate action. This programme is co-funded by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), with the Deutsche Gesellschaft für internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH, as the implementing agency assigned to support this action in Guyana.

The initiative aligns with the Government of Guyana’s broader national goal of expanding Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) opportunities, thereby equipping the local workforce to meet the demands of the growing electric mobility sector. In keeping with the objectives of the Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS) 2030, the initiative also forms a key part of the strategy that aims to continue transforming how energy is produced and used in Guyana, as well as how transportation systems operate across the country, ensuring sustainability remains a priority.

In his feature address, Permanent Secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister, Dr. Alfred King, underscored that the training programme demonstrates Guyana’s commitment to clean energy, advancing technology and building capacity for national development. By equipping participants with the skills needed to support the EV industry, the initiative not only builds public confidence in this mode of transportation but also accelerates the country’s transition to electric mobility. He further encouraged the participants to explore the entrepreneurial opportunities made possible by their newly acquired expertise.

Participants of the GEA’s fourth EV Maintenance and Repairs Training Programme at the closing ceremony held on Friday at the Mahaicony Technical and Vocational Education Training Centre

“Electric mobility is no longer a concept of the future; it is happening now. You have acquired specialized skills that are in high demand, and you now stand at the forefront of one of the most exciting transitions in our energy and transport sectors… Your training is not only a personal achievement, but also a national asset”, said the Permanent Secretary.

With this most recent cohort, a total of 77 auto electricians and mechanical technicians have now been trained to repair and maintain electric vehicles.

Additionally, there are now over 200 electric vehicles on Guyana’s roadways, supported by six (6) publicly accessible EV charging stations located in Regions 3, 4 and 6. To further encourage EV adoption, the Government has introduced a range of fiscal incentives. All taxes on electric vehicles have been removed, and the depreciation allowance for electric motor vehicles has been increased to 50%.

These measures are complemented by planned investments in seventeen (17) additional public EV charging stations across multiple administrative regions in 2025.

Participants of the GEA’s fourth EV Maintenance and Repairs Training Programme at the closing ceremony held on Friday at the Mahaicony Technical and Vocational Education Training Centre

Dr. Ritesh Tularam, Deputy Chief Education Officer – Technical at the Ministry of Education, commended the participants for their commitment to upskilling in how to identify, repair, and maintain electric vehicles and their various components. He encouraged them to view this achievement as a step forward in showcasing the tangible benefits of skills development within Guyana’s evolving electric mobility landscape.

He noted that the skills acquired will support both the upkeep and servicing of EV technologies in Guyana and play a pivotal role in driving the country’s national objectives for electric transportation and the transition to a more sustainable economy.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Guyana Energy Agency, Ms. Shevon Wood, highlighted that the GEA, under the mandate of the Government of Guyana, remains committed to implementing sustainable energy development initiatives, particularly to ensure access to affordable, reliable, stable, and modern energy, while promoting sustainability across the country.

She stated that the Agency will continue to invest in these initiatives that enhance local technical capacity, raise public awareness of low-carbon transportation, promote electric vehicles adoption, and support the development and management of infrastructure essential for widespread integration of EVs on Guyana’s roadways. These efforts are important for ensuring the effective transfer of technical expertise and the long-term sustainability of the electric mobility sector.

Participants of the GEA’s fourth EV Maintenance and Repairs Training Programme at the closing ceremony held on Friday at the Mahaicony Technical and Vocational Education Training Centre

The current cohort was divided into two groups who were engaged in both classroom-based and practical training to develop essential skills in maintaining and repairing hybrid and electric vehicles (EVs). The course covered high- and low-voltage systems, routine maintenance procedures, and the repair and replacement of EV components. Following their successful completion of the training, participants will be awarded an internationally recognized certificate from the Institute of the Motor Industry (IMI).

This capacity-building initiative reaffirms Guyana’s ongoing commitment, under the Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS) 2030, to developing a skilled workforce for advancing the country’s transition to low-carbon transportation solutions.