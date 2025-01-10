29,758 GOAL scholarships granted to Guyanese

The government has exceeded its commitment by awarding 29,758 scholarships to Guyanese citizens through the Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL) initiative since it took office.

The amount surpasses the initial pledge of 20,000 scholarships outlined in the PPP/C’s manifesto within its first five years in office.

Minister of Education Priya Manickchand addresses reporters at a press briefing on Friday

The Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand, revealed this significant achievement during the ministry’s year-end press briefing on Friday, at the National Centre for Educational Resource Development (NCERD) in Georgetown.

The GOAL programme has enabled Guyanese to pursue a wide range of academic courses at foreign universities at no cost, including degrees, master’s degrees, doctoral studies, and postgraduate diplomas.

“We are not people who find reasons why things can’t happen. We try to make sure that we give opportunities and of course, people have to avail themselves of those opportunities,” Minister Manickchand stated.

Number of scholarships granted by regions

Region Number of scholarships received Region One 814 Region Two 2,702 Region Three 4,431 Region Four 13,002 Region Five 1,842 Region Six 2,983 Region Seven 918 Region Eight 605 Region Nine 700 Region Ten 1,761

A total of 21,436 of the scholarship awardees are women while 8,322 were granted to males.

Number of scholarships awarded by programme-level

Programme Level Number of Scholarships SCQF Level 6 5,602 GED 1,312 BFP 1,043 Certificate 7,267 Foundation Diploma 191 Undergraduate Certificate 3 Associate Degree 865 Bachelor’s 6,571 Postgraduate Certificate 4 Postgraduate Diploma 920 Master’s 5,602 PhD 378

The GOAL programme is a collaborative effort between the Ministries of Education and Public Service.

Apart from the GOAL initiative, the Get Ready for Opportunities to Grow (GROW) is another impactful programme of the government.

GROW has empowered 6,914 young people to date.

Minister Manickchand explained that “these are people who were unable to finish high school for whatever reason or weren’t successful at high school. The programme was introduced for you to get high school level qualifications.”

Participants who attained Level 6 Scottish Credit and Qualifications Framework (SCQF) or the General Educational Development (GED) diplomas can apply at a tertiary institution to advance their skills.

The education minister revealed that 80 per cent of the individuals who finished this programme are now pursuing a degree programme at foreign universities.

Some of the individuals who graduates at the GOAL graduation in May 2024 Some of the individuals who graduate at the GROW graduation in April 2023

