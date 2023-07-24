$2B invested to develop 700 house lots at Shieldstown, Region Five

As part of the massive infrastructural development being undertaken in Region Five, some $2 billion is being invested to develop 700 residential house lots at Shieldstown Housing Scheme, Region Five.

This was disclosed by Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal during an outreach to the region last Friday, where he inspected ongoing works at three of the four new housing developments in the region, including Experiment and Blairmont (Balthyock).

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal engaging residents at Shieldstown

Minister Croal stated that the project is divided into six lots, and as the works are completed, allottees will be able to access their lands to commence constructing their homes.

“My engagement to the contractors was to emphasise that we are now getting to the dry season, so they have to capitalise on that to ensure timely completion of the project,” he noted.

Currently, close to $4 billion is being invested in infrastructure works at the new housing developments within Region Five. These include the clearing of land and the construction of road networks, bridges, and culverts, as well as the installation of utility networks.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal during inspection of works at Shieldstown

Minister Croal said the investment caters to the over 1,000 house lots allocated in the region since August 2020.

He emphasised that the initiatives are part of the government’s manifesto commitment to provide 50,000 house lots to Guyanese by the year 2025, and to ensure families are placed in thriving communities equipped with all amenities.

In addition to the housing development, a sum of $3.2 billion was invested in the construction of approximately 160 community roads in the region.

This initiative was carried out through a collaborative effort involving the Ministries of Housing and Water, Local Government and Regional Development, as well as Public Works.

Shieldstown Housing Scheme, Region Five

“We as a government will continue to work every day to respond to the needs and concerns of the people,” he assured the citizens.

Meanwhile, during an engagement with residents of Shieldstown, Minister Croal along with his technical staff addressed housing-related matters. Several allocations were processed for persons with existing applications.

Member of Parliament, Faizal Jaffarally, and Regional Chairman, Vickchand Ramphal accompanied the minister.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

