30 facilitators trained to convene consultation to revise Amerindian Act – Min. Sukhai

The government through the Ministries of Amerindian Affairs and Legal Affairs is preparing to commence consultations leading up to the revision of the Amerindian Act of 2006, as some 30 facilitators have already been trained.

Consultations will be conducted in every Amerindian community across Guyana, signalling the government’s commitment to inclusive and consultative governance.

In 2022, $10 million was earmarked to set up a committee to work out the modalities of the consultation and the training of facilitators who will be monitoring and managing the consultation process under legal experts.



The facilitators who received training include Community Development Officers (CDOs), Community Service Officers (CSOs) and facilitators who worked on the previous Amerindian Act.



This update was provided by Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai during an interview on the sidelines of her visit to Apoteri, North Rupununi, Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo).



“The facilitators are to convene the consultation because the discussion will be with the people, the people will be discussing but they will have to steer the discussion and manage in terms of time, in terms of relevance and they would be working under the guidance of legal experts,” she explained to the Department of Public Information (DPI).



An oversight committee has already been identified, the minister added.



“They are to be formally requested to accept the oversight role and the training of facilitators from all ten administrative regions has already been completed,” Minister Sukhai relayed.

According to Minister Sukhai, three legal experts have already been identified; one from her ministry and two identified by the Attorney General’s Chambers.

The Amerindian Act No. 6 of 2006 provides for the recognition and protection of the collective rights of Amerindians, the granting of land, and the promotion of good governance within their villages.

The Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali-led government has made Guyana the front-runner in addressing the development and unique needs of the Indigenous People including the revision of the act to ensure their rights are legally protected.

