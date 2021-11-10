300+ jobs up for grabs following Hyatt sod turning at Providence

Ministers of Government participated in a sod turning exercise for the first Hyatt Place Georgetown Hotel, a US$32 million investment by SIR Investments Inc., which will provide job opportunities for 300 Guyanese.

Upon opening in 2024, amenities will include different guest room options, disability outfitted rooms, restaurants and bars, meeting rooms, social lounge, fitness centers, pools, internet and communication links, room service and guest laundry, along with spacious parking spaces.

The turning of the sod

“The 125-room hotel will be situated on approximately three acres of prime land on this location, creating employment for approximately 300 persons during the 20-month construction phase,” SIR’s Chairman, Imtiaz Ahamad said.

“At the time of opening, we expect another 80-100 people to be fully employed, and without a doubt, and you can remember I said this today, without a doubt, there will be opportunities for local partnerships, partnerships which will result in huge dividends for the country and for the people of Guyana.”

Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh

Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance Dr. Ashni Singh thanked the company for choosing Guyana as an investment destination, given the growing demand for hotel rooms here.

“It’s an open secret that international visitors coming to Guyana can’t find a hotel room. We have international delegations saying to us, they can’t get a hotel room.”

“I wish to thank you very much for recognising Guyana’s tremendous potential as a destination for investment. I want to congratulate you and thank you for recognising Guyana’s potential in that regard.”

Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond

Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond said that she expects that much of the employment opportunities that will come from the construction and operation of the hotel will be provided to persons residing on the East Bank of Demerara.

“In a matter of days, this location will be a job site, or shortly. The construction of this hotel is expected to create up to 300 jobs, and we expect that much of that workforce will come from right here in the surrounding communities on the lower East Bank. Once in operation, the facility is expected to employ 70-80 persons, once again, many of whom we expect to come from right here in the vicinity of the hotel.”

SIR Investments Inc. Chairman, Imtiaz Ahamad

The minister said the Government of Guyana stands ready to work with investors for the sustainable development of the country.

Also present at the engagement were Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister, with responsibility for Information, Warren Kwame McCoy; Chief Executive Officer of GO-Invest, Dr. Peter Ramsaroop; and Foreign Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Robert Persaud.