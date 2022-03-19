3,000 Region One residents to benefit from ICT training

Thirty newly-graduated persons hailing from several communities in Region One, are set to train over 3,000 residents in Information and Communications Technology (ICT).

The participants graduated from the Office of the Prime Minister’s Industry and Innovation Unit’s ‘Train the Trainers’ workshop, which was conceptualised to promote computer literacy and prepare youths for the modern workforce, while bridging existing digital gaps.

The ICT workshop was conducted at the Region Democratic Council (RDC) administrative building in Moruca and Kumaka, Sub-district, Region One. The hinterland communities that participated include:

Kumuka-7 participants

Santa Rosa and Islands – 5 participants

Rincon- 5 participants

Huradiah- 6 participants

Mora- 4 participants

Cabora- 3 participants

Trainers will fully utilise their newly learnt skill by conducting training within their communities and outlying ones within the Moruca sub-district. Data obtained by the department indicate that over 3,000 people reside within the six communities highlighted, who would benefit from the initiative.

The ICT capacity building workshop covered topics in Introduction to computers and fundamentals of ICT, Word Processing in the varying components such as Word, Excel and Power Point, Internet Computing, Cyber Security and Online Safety and Teaching Methodologies for ICT Education.

With an evolving world and a growing Guyana, government continues to ensure the country’s human resource are enhanced and equipped with the tools to transition into the information age.

Meanwhile, to ensure this is brought to fruition, the Industry and Innovation Unit recently conducted training along the East Coast Corridor and Region Six. Similar training is expected to commence in Region Eight soon.

Persons interested in participating in the workshop can so indicate on the Office of the Prime Minister’s website or https://innovation.gov.gy/.