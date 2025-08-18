300m athletic track, major sports hub planned for Georgetown – President Ali announces

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali on Monday announced plans to construct the first of its kind 300-metre athletic track in Georgetown, along with world-class sporting facilities to benefit both students of the North Ruimveldt Secondary School and the wider community.

President Ali revealed the initiative during the commissioning of the newly rebuilt North Ruimveldt Secondary School, where he stressed that development in education must be accompanied by holistic investments, including sports, mentorship, and community engagement.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, during the commissioning of the new North Ruimveldt Secondary School on Monday “In the vicinity of this school, there is a piece of land. We have decided to invest in a 300-metre athletic track, built to international standards, along with a FIFA-certified football field, basketball, volleyball and tennis courts,” President Ali announced to a loud round of applause.

The facility, he said, will serve the student population as well as the surrounding community, ensuring young people are given opportunities to thrive through sports and positive mentorship.

“Every month, this facility will benefit from sixty voluntary hours of mentoring. We want to create a system where men in the community step forward to mentor and guide our boys, complementing the natural leadership we already see among women,” the president stressed.

President Ali pointed out that the initiative is part of a broader national strategy to foster well-rounded citizens through education, skills training, and healthy lifestyles.

He highlighted the role of teachers and physical education instructors in sustaining the effort, ensuring sports are integrated into the curriculum in a structured way.

The president further urged the community to embrace the project, noting that it is designed to strengthen families, create safe spaces for youth development, and contribute to a culture of discipline and teamwork.

“This is about building out an ecosystem of positive transformation, not just through the classroom, but through opportunities that change lives for the better. It is about involving the school and the community together,” President Ali affirmed.