$300M signed to upgrade community infrastructure in Region Eight

A total of 60 contracts valued at $300 million were signed on Saturday to upgrade infrastructure in 25 communities across Region Eight, as part of a government’s community participation programme.

In Kurukubaru, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Public Works, Vladim Persaud signed 21 contracts with Toshaos while five additional communities signed contracts at Mahdia.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill delivering remarks in the boardroom of the Mahdia Community Centre

Among the villages set to benefit are Taruka, Monkey Mountain, Paramakatoi, Tuseneng, Kanapang/Penak, Itabac, Kamala, Waipa, Kaibarupai, Kurukabaru, Kato, Kopinang, Chenapou, Karisparu, Campbelltown, and Micobie.

The community participation programme allows villages to play a direct role in the maintenance of trails and roads, empowering them to oversee and implement local infrastructure projects with government support.

In his address, Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill set a clear timeline for the projects to be completed, emphasising that excuses and delays will not be tolerated.

“We are looking at the 15 of December, all of the works that we are asking you to do must be completed,” he disclosed.

Minister Edghill urged the contractors to work in collaboration bearing in mind that the infrastructural developments are for the benefit of the people.

Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai delivering remarks in the boardroom of the Mahdia Community Centre

Additionally, Minister of Amerindian Affairs Pauline Sukhai highlighted the programme’s value in creating opportunities for local involvement and economic support.

“In some instances, the village will bring the entire village, women, men and youths to work on the roadway or the village councils will provide employment to both women and young people, so they earn from this activity. Together, it is like a partnership with the government and the people,” she added.

The infrastructure upgrade in Region Eight is a continuation of the government’s focus on improving rural roadways, supporting local economies, and strengthening collaboration between regional communities and the state.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill handing over mobilisation advance to toshao at Kurukubaru, Region Eight Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai handing over mobilisation advance to toshao at Kurukubaru, Region Eight Toshao signing contract in Kurukubaru, Region Eight Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai, Permanent Secretary, Vladim Persaud and community leaders Village leader signing contracts in Mahdia

