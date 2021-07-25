$30M to start Wismar, Mackenzie waterfront enhancement projects

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill MP says some $30 million will be released to begin the first phase of the waterfront enhancement project at Wismar and Mackenzie in Linden, Region Ten.

On Friday, the Minister engaged several stakeholders at the Watooka Guest House to identify works that could be undertaken to modernise the waterfront there.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill MP during a site visit to the Wismar waterfront last Friday

“Whatever we do must be able to impact the people of Region Ten. It must bring immediate benefits to the people of Region Ten. We cannot do development in a way that doesn’t bring impact, and the policy direction that we are governed by … whatever we do must answer the felt needs and the desires of the people, no matter how small it is,” the Minister said.

The consultation saw contributions from Regional Chairman, Deron Adams; Linden Mayor, Her Worship Waneka Arrindell; Chief Sea and River Defence Officer, Kevin Samuel; Engineer, Brigadier (ret’d) Gary Beaton; project manager Jermaine Braithwaite, among others.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill MP during a site visit to the Mackenzie waterfront last Friday.

Following the exercise, the team visited the prospective sites at Wismar and Mackenzie shores where works are expected to begin.

Engineers attached to the Public Works Ministry are tasked with crafting the enhancement proposal for both locations and that document would be delivered to Minister Edghill on Monday.

A scene of the Wismar, Linden waterfront on a Friday afternoon.

The projects will include proper sanitary blocks, adequate lighting and recreational facilities. The Minister said all construction will cater for senior citizens and persons living with disabilities.

“The good news is that light is at the end of the tunnel. The $30 million waterfront development for Region Ten is on the chart for 2021 and within a very short period works will begin,” the Minister added.

Meanwhile, Mayor Arrindell said among other enhancement projects, the municipality has put together a plan and scope of work to develop a children’s park along the bandstand route.

The Council also wants to recommission the bandstand to host recreational activities.

Government has made several commitments to ensure all ten administrative regions receive sufficient development in all areas including agriculture, employment, tourism, business and education.

Some $220 million was last week distributed in Region Ten through the ‘Because We Care’ and School Uniform and Supplies cash grants.