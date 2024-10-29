$30M water supply system for Micobie

A new $30 million water supply system was commissioned at Micobie, Region Eight on Monday, providing 475 residents with increased access to potable water.

The new system was officially commissioned by Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal alongside Minister of Amerindian Affairs Pauline Sukhai.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal and Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai along with residents during the commissioning

Constructed by Q&A Civil Works, the project involved drilling a potable water well to a depth of 120 metres and installing an elevated metal trestle with storage tanks.

It also consists of a photovoltaic system, a 50mm pipe network, and multiple standpipes.

The new water system was completed in April 2024.

Previously, the community’s water supply relied on an older system that sourced water from a spring, covering only 60 per cent of residents.

The water distribution system

Toshao Julie Johnson-Singh welcomed the new system, noting that the previous setup was insufficient to meet the community’s needs.

Minister Croal highlighted that expanding potable water and essential services to hinterland regions remains a top government priority.

He further noted that over $600 million has been invested in Region Eight’s potable water infrastructure over the past four years.

Minister Sukhai also emphasised the government’s commitment to ensuring that development reaches all communities. She urged the village council to manage the carbon credit funds to support priority projects approved by the village.

The newly installed water trestle

Residents were assured that concerns related to housing, transportation, salary payments, and textbook availability would be communicated to the relevant authorities.

Also attending the commissioning were Regional Chairman Headley Pio and GWI’s Hinterland Services Director, Ramchand Jailall.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

