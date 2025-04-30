31 individuals graduate as microscopists

A total of 31 individuals from Regions Eight and Nine graduated last Friday as microscopists after six weeks of training.

The new microscopists are now equipped with all the practical and theoretical skill sets needed to effectively detect malaria parasites in patient blood.

Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony addresses the graduation ceremony

The graduates received training encompassing the theory of malaria, treatment, transmission, life cycle, and species of malaria.

These efforts are part of the government’s agenda to fully eradicate malaria in Region Nine.

Best graduating student, who hails from Fairview in the North Rupununi, Akeima Sandy always wanted a profession in the medical field but was unable to do so due to financial constraints.

“Starting this programme is something I knew nothing of. After I finished my secondary education, I always wanted to do something in health. But this never crossed my mind,” the woman told the Department of Public Information (DPI).

“When the opportunity came along, I decided to take it. I wanted to step into the health sector since it has always been my dream to do something in health,” she explained.

Although she encountered challenges throughout the programme, Sandy was determined to complete her studies.

Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony presents a trophy to the best graduating student, Akeima Sandy

She noted, “There were times I wanted to give up, but I kept going. My colleagues were always there for me. My parents, especially my mum, were always pushing me to be the best of myself…From the training that I have received, I am really looking forward to start working.”

Looking ahead, the young microscopist plans to pursue the registered nursing programme.

Speaking at the ceremony, Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony said the government is decentralising health training programmes in the hinterland regions to boost the quality of care being provided.

He explained that the recently trained microscopists will play a critical role in assisting the ministry in combating malaria.

“You are part of a team that will help us to determine who has malaria, the type of malaria they have and once we know that, [we have] to ensure we are giving them the right treatment…We are depending on you to do your jobs well so that we can remove malaria from this region,” he told the graduates.

Malaria is endemic in four regions in the country – Regions One, Seven, Eight and Nine.

Between 2023 and 2024, Minister Anthony revealed that malaria cases have been reduced by 16 per cent nationally.

Within this period, malaria cases decreased by 53 per cent in Region Nine.

He added, “We have been working to reduce malaria in Region Nine. We feel that Region Nine can be the first region where we can actually eliminate malaria from.”

Regional Health Officer Dr Cerdel McWatt highlighted that over 300 individuals from Region Nine are now certified pharmacy assistants, community health workers, medical laboratory technicians, and patient care assistants.

He revealed that the ministry will introduce the environmental health assistant training programme in Region Nine soon. He added that persons are already being shortlisted to participate in the course.

Trophies were also provided to the second and third best graduating students, Quinton Phillips from Karasabai and Amos Andries from Toka Village.

Also present at the ceremony were the Regional Chairman Bryan Allicock; Hinterland Health Coordinator, Michael Gouveia and other representatives from the ministry.

