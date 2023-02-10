314 GDF ranks undergoing training as part of force’s strategic development goals

A total of 314 members of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) are currently undergoing training at both academic and military institutions.

The government’s strategic investment to allow GDF ranks the opportunity to enhance their education and skills will enable the soldiers to perform at a higher level with greater confidence, thus improving their operational and tactical combat efficiency.

President Ali along with Prime Minister, Mark Phillips, GDF’s Chief of Staff, Brigadier Godfrey Bess and members of the GDF.

The GDF has already established new military relationships with the Kingdom of the Netherlands and continues to receive training and assistance from its traditional partners.

Accordingly, the force has expanded its network of regional partners by signing memoranda of understanding with the Jamaica Defence Force, the Royal Bahamian Defence Force, and the French army.

President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali stated recently that the military must be nimble and technologically savvy to better respond to complex challenges which may face the nation in the future.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces believes that these international and regional collaborations provide the GDF with increased training opportunities, improving the country’s military influence and defence posture.

On Wednesday, GDF’s Chief-of-Staff, Brigadier Godfrey Bess said members of the force have been deployed to the Kaieteur and Eteringbang airstrips, as part of the government’s vision to expand and rehabilitate runways across the hinterland.

At the opening of the GDF officers’ conference, Brigadier Bess disclosed that through these community relations, the GDF has established networks, performed various tasks, and contributed to the economic structure of communities through the provision of employment.

This year, the GDF is seeking to establish specific, measurable, realistic, and time-related strategic goals, further demonstrating its commitment to serving the nation.

Meanwhile, the PPP/C Government has facilitated the acquisition of land and offered subsidies for building materials to help members of the GDF construct their homes.

In addition, the government has also negotiated with commercial banks including the New Building Society to secure preferential rates on loan mortgages for the officers.

This also highlights its commitment to supporting the men and women in uniform and shows appreciation for the service they provide to the nation.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

