35,000 senior citizens to benefit from water subsidies this year

A substantial amount of $42.8 billion has been budgeted in 2025 to ensure senior citizens enjoy their golden years in comfort.

From this amount, the government has proposed a whopping $298.1 million for water subsidies for more than 35,000 seniors.

Senior Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance and the Public Service, Dr Ashni Singh

This reflects an increase of some 2,000 more persons benefitting in 2025 compared to the 33,000 beneficiaries in 2024. It is evidence that the government is committed to ensuring the needs of the elderly population are adequately met.

In addition to the water subsidies, another basic need is being provided in the form of electricity subsidies for 29,000 senior citizens nationwide.

This amounts to a budgetary allocation of $882 million.

These interventions were highlighted last Friday during the 2025 budget presentation by the Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance and the Public Service, Dr Ashni Singh in the National Assembly.

Another $800 million is being expended for the construction of an elderly care facility in Enmore, East Coast Demerara, to provide comprehensive care services.

This allocation will further help pensioners enjoy a better quality of life.

Senior citizens socialising A senior citizen

