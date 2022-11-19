360 Berbicians get houselots in No. 75, No. 76

Some 360 Corentyne, Berbice families received house lots as the Housing and Water Ministry took its house lot allocation exercise to Region Six on Friday.

An allottee selecting her house lot from Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal

Beneficiaries were allocated residential lots in the low, middle and moderate-income categories, in the Number 75 and 76 new housing schemes.

The allocation exercise held at the Classic Hotel Parking Lot, Upper Corentyne, Berbice, was led by Housing and Water Minister, Collin Croal and Chief Executive Officer of the Central Housing and Planning Authority, Sherwyn Greaves.

During brief remarks, Minister Croal said that infrastructure works – roads, bridges, drainage, culverts, electricity and water networks in the areas will commence early next year as allocations will be included in the National Budget.

An allottee selecting his house number from Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal

Once the works are completed, allottees will be able to identify their lots and commence the construction of their homes.

“Similarly, right in front of the schemes, you have infrastructure work that is completed. So, people have already started to see their lots there,” he said.

Already, over $1B has been invested in infrastructure development in communities across Region Six, with another $3.7 billion earmarked for 73 community roads.

Additionally, as part of meeting the housing needs of the region, CH&PA is constructing a number of homes at Williamsburg/ Hampshire and Ordnance/Fortlands.

Last month, the ministry held its ‘dream realised’ exercise in the region which saw over 500 persons receiving their house lots, making it close to 100o houses lite distributed to Berbicians over the past two years.

Minister Croal said that a number of persons in the region have already applied for the cement and steel support programme for homebuilders, to commence the construction of their homes.

“I want to commend those who have applied for the programme and I urged persons to capitalise on the programme,” Minister Croal told the residents.

He said that the PPP/C Administration led by His Excellency, Dr Irfaan Ali is keen on ensuring all Guyanese are afforded the opportunities for achieving homeownership.

Regional Vice Chairman Zamal Hussein was also in attendance and lauded the Ministry’s effort in the delivery of the mandate to provide housing opportunities to the people of Berbice County.

In just over two years in office, this PPP/C Administration has delivered over 18,000 house lots to Guyanese.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

