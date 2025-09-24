$3M in business loans disbursed to persons living with disabilities

Angad Duncan lives in Region One and has faced many challenges since he lost his sight in 2015. It has been difficult for him to travel from his hometown to Georgetown for treatment and medical help.

Angad Duncan receives his small business loan from the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Mr Roger Rogers

Duncan has never let his disability define him. He is devoted to supporting his family and has started a small business to ensure a stable income for their future.

This determination has paid off. He was one of six individuals living with a disability who benefitted from the Small Business Bureau’s (SBB) Revolving Fund.

Duncan received a business loan on Wednesday from the Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce.

As part of the government’s efforts to empower vulnerable groups through entrepreneurship, the fund was launched in 2023 and is a collaboration between the Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce and the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security.

Another beneficiary, Cherie Ann Savoury, said he is happy that the government continues to involve the vulnerable community in its development plans.

“It gets frustrating sometimes because we don’t know where another meal is coming from, so I’m glad that they’re really helping us, so that we can help ourselves,” Savoury told the Department of Public Information (DPI).

“I think this loan initiative is good for persons with disability. I think it’s great for me and the business I am trying to do. It would elevate me financially and would make me financially stable,” Neville Douglas, another recipient, said.

Through this initiative, recipients can access loans of up to $500,000 with 0 per cent interest, zero collateral and a repayment schedule of up to four years.

With over 41 loans disbursed since its inception, the self-sustaining fund, valued at $36 million, was designed to allow beneficiaries to reinvest in the programme, providing other individuals with an opportunity to pursue their entrepreneurial goals.

Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce Susan Rodrigues, alongside the six loan recipients

During the ceremony, Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce Susan Rodrigues highlighted the core principles of inclusivity and the importance of enabling Guyanese to contribute meaningfully to national development.

“With this investment, we are not only supporting businesses, but also recognising the immense potential, creativity, and resilience of our people,” she explained. “Each of you has demonstrated the physical challenges that do not limit your productivity or your ambition. Instead, you have seized this opportunity and embraced your potential.”

Through the SBB, over 10,000 entrepreneurs were trained in areas like business plan writing, small business management, financial management, marketing, customer service and practical skills, improving efficiency, productivity and effectiveness among small businesses.