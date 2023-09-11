$40.6B spent on improving roads, bridges – Mid Year report

The government has expended $40.6 billion in the first half of 2023 to improve roads and bridges countrywide.

The Ministry of Finance’s 2023 mid-year report has revealed that of the amount, a sum of $39 billion was spent on roads, while $1.6 billion was spent on bridges.

The report highlighted that several mega-projects are well underway, to facilitate the government’s transformative infrastructure agenda. These include the Linden to Mabura Hill Road, and the new structures and relocation of utilities stretching from Palmyra to Crabwood Creek, in Region Six.

Works are expected to advance significantly in the second half of this year on the upgrades to the East Bank Railway Embankment Road, stretching from Sheriff Street to Orange Nassau, and the extension of the main East Coast Roadway from Belfield to Orange Nassau.

Providing an update on the ongoing projects across the country, the report states that works have significantly advanced on the alternate bypass road through Diamond and Grove, to facilitate the smooth flow of traffic, as works progress on the upgrade of the Grove Public Road.

The government continuously expresses the importance of minimising the inconvenience to citizens, as these infrastructural developments get underway, aimed at improving their lives.

According to the report, “The upgrading of the East Bank Public Road from Good Success to Timehri is expected to commence before the end of the year. The upgrading of the section from Providence to Grove will commence in the third quarter of this year.”

Meanwhile, works on the Soesdyke-Linden Highway are expected to commence in the fourth quarter of this year, while construction of the Wismar Bridge is expected to commence in the second half.

Works are also ongoing on the four-lane highway from Meer-Zorgen to Schoonord and from Schoonord to Crane, as well as on the farm-to-market road from Ituni to Tacama, which is expected to be completed by the end of 2023.

Importantly, works have commenced on the new Demerara River Crossing, and these are expected to accelerate in the second half of the year. The new river crossing will significantly ease the travel woes of citizens traversing the existing Demerara Harbour Bridge, as well as provide an additional linkage between Regions Three and Four.

Additionally, design and feasibility studies have been completed for the Corentyne River Bridge and procurement for final designs and construction are underway. This bridge will promote ease in accessing deep water facilities in Guyana and Suriname, as well as promote increased efficiency, safety, and tourism value.

The construction, rehabilitation, and maintenance of community roads is another commitment made by the government as part of its people-centered approach to development. Accordingly, $26.7 billion was expended in the first half of this year to accomplish the mission.

