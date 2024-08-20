$40M to upgrade access road to Lusignan housing scheme

– Works to commence within one week

The government will be investing a total of $40 million to upgrade the access road to the new Lusignan Housing Scheme along the East Coast of Demerara.

Rehabilitation works on the road are scheduled to commence within one week to provide immediate relief to residents.

Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues, addresses residents during the community meeting at Lusignan

This was disclosed by Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues, during a community meeting last Saturday.

Residents from the area recently raised several concerns to President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, including the deterioration of the road due to heavy-laden trucks traversing, and dust and noise pollution caused by the congested traffic.

Minister Rodrigues noted that plans have been made to improve the condition of the road.

“We made some provisions to issue some contracts to upgrade this road. We approved $40 million in upgrades for this road already in this current state. This is a major access [road]…We will upgrade it to crusher run,” Minister Rodrigues highlighted.

Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues, an engineer and residents inspecting the road

When the housing scheme is completed, the minister informed residents that additional works will be undertaken on the road, bringing it to an asphaltic level.

“Once the work there is completed by the end of 2024, we can upgrade this road properly with proper revetment and so on. And we cannot do that before we complete the back because it will break up again,” Minister Rodrigues emphasised.

She then explained that the route will be utilised by trucks to access the housing schemes.

“With the housing drive all over the country and the extension of all these areas on the East Bank and East Coast, this is a common problem that we are facing now…Because the trucks have to come through these areas to get to the extended schemes,” the minister added.

Residents at the community meeting in Lusignan

In the interim, an alternative route has been identified for residents and commuters.

While the road is being upgraded, a dust suppression schedule will be conducted three times per day to alleviate the issue.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

