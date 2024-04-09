$420.1M road upgrades completed in Kwakwani

Residents of Kwakwani, located in Region Ten (Upper Demerara-Berbice), are benefitting from major infrastructural upgrades totalling $420.1 million.

This investment aims to bolster connectivity and stimulate economic development in the mining and logging community.

Before and After of road upgrades in Kwakwani, Region Ten

Substantial works have been completed in sections two and three of the village. R&M Mining Investment Project Inc. and DJ General Construction and Supplies executed major works totalling $77.3 million and $77.4 million, respectively, in this critical area.

Similarly, Coomaka village witnessed a significant facelift in its internal road network, undertaken by DJ General Construction and Supplies, with a total cost of $87.2 million.

Significant works were also executed on the vital Hururu to Kwakwani Access Road, completed by International Import and Supplies, valuing some $57.9 million.

Nottinghamshire Road, a crucial artery linking Mackenzie Linden to CB Housing Development Inc., received much-needed rehabilitation, amounting to $120.1 million.

These critical road networks fall under the purview of the Ministry of Public Works’ Hinterland Road projects.

Integral to the wider strategy of bridging the gap between coastal and hinterland areas, the government has allocated a sum of $5.5 billion for hinterland road development in the 2024 budget.

This progressive investment underscores the PPP/C administration’s unwavering commitment to fostering inclusive growth and equitable development for all Guyanese.

