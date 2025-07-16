45 Lima Sands households to undergo regularisation

Forty-five households from Lima Sands in Region Two will soon undergo regularisation, as the government continues to forge ahead with its housing agenda to ensure Guyanese have legal ownership of their lands.

After these lots are regularised, residents will be able to get their ownership documents and enjoy a better living space with all the essential amenities.

Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal made the disclosure during a recent housing drive at the Regional Housing Office in Region Two.

Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal

He stated that an occupational survey was completed to identify the structures in the area. Lot numbers were then placed on the lands following this procedure.

“We have an inventory of all those persons who have not been addressed…By the end of August, those persons who have not been addressed in Lima Sands will be able to have ownership of their area,” the housing minister disclosed.

This process involves the issuance of land titles, which will enable residents to access loans from financial institutions for home expansion or business ventures.

He added that occupational surveys have been completed at informal settlements at Paradise, Jib, Maria’s Lodge and Walton Hall to provide land titles to the occupants.

Approximately 40 lots have been earmarked for regularisation at Good Hope Reserve to provide legal land ownership to those residents.

“In Essequibo, we have regularised over 226 lots from 2011 to now. We have about 190 titles [that are] processing for areas for persons to receive ownership because ownership is equally important,” he said.

Residents were reminded to be on the lookout for possible squatters because of the government’s strict anti-squatting policy.

Region Two has received more than 1,521 house lots since August 2020.

Investments totalling over $3.3 billion have been spent on housing development in the region. These housing developments include Buxton and St Joseph in Charity, Onderneeming and Hoff Van Aurich.

The government remains committed to providing sustainable and affordable housing to elevate the standard of living for every Guyanese citizen countrywide.