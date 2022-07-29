45 residents of Annai, surrounding villages to get BIT training

─ as more training opportunities made available for the hinterland

Forty-five residents of Annai and surrounding villages in the North Rupununi, Region Nine will soon commence training in the areas of hospitality, catering, welding and fabrication to embrace the many opportunities emerging from Guyana’s rapid economic growth.

On Monday last, a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was signed between the Board of Industrial Training (BIT), the North Rupununi District Development Board (NRDDB) and the Bina Hill Technical Institute to facilitate the training of persons.

Labour Minister, Joseph Hamilton said the programme conforms with the Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali-led-PPP/C Government’s plan to ensure every Guyanese has equal opportunity under the ‘One Guyana’ initiative.

“Whatever services and opportunities people are receiving on the coast, wherever people live, the same opportunities will come to them…there has been this territorial issue of young men and women who want to upgrade themselves in technical area but they have to leave their villages and go into strange territory, [but] what we are attempting to do is bring training to the villages,” he said.

He said training is an important aspect of the country’s development.

He pointed out the culinary art training, which he said is necessary to boost tourism and provide optimum hospitality for tourists.

“People will remember your village, good or bad, based on the food you give them to eat…and that is why this programme is important, you cannot discuss tourism and hospitality and you’re not discussing training people to cook all types of meals,” the minister explained.

He said welding and fabrication are necessary skills in the oil and gas sector.

According to him, BIT’s intention is to train persons who can also attend technical training institutions in the United States.

The training programmes will be conducted at the Bina Hill Technical Institute. It will employ tutors and trainers from the neighbouring villages.

This strategy will create employment and ensure money remains within communities.

The minister reiterated government’s commitment to working with leaders to take more training and development to the region.

“We will work together with the villages, we will work together with councils, we will work together with toshaos, we will work together with the region, we will work together with NRDDB to ensure we can have people trained,” Minister Hamilton promised.

On the sidelines, DPI spoke with some beneficiaries of the training.

Glennet Charles, a trainee registered to participate in the welding and fabrication training, expressed her joy as the government brings more opportunities to hinterland residents.

“I am very happy to be part of this programme because you know it’s a very good opportunity to participate in and I want to teach other people to do the things that I learn here and I’m happy about it,” she said.

Community Service Officer (CSO) and trainee in welding and fabrication, Yona Moses, said the training is important to her since there isn’t a certified welder in her village.

“I feel glad because it does not have people in my community who know to weld…it does not have welders… they employ welders from Lethem to come and weld in the community.”

Another trainee, Camillia Williams said,

“I am very happy to join this programme…in my village, there is no one in my village who could weld and who could help in the village so I would be willing to help in my village.”

She said she intends to complete her training in order to develop her skills.

Meanwhile, trainer, Ray Barker, expressed gratitude to the ministry for this timely initiative.

“I must say it’s a good initiative by the Ministry of labour and partnering with BIT, but I think from this course here, students or persons within our community can benefit more because as minister would’ve alluded earlier, is that all the training happens in Region Four and the Coast lands, so this is a step in the right direction and I think that members in our community can benefit a lot,” he said.

Additionally, BIT will soon be introducing a number of other programmes in the villages, these include; building construction and garment construction.

