$45M nursery school for Hururu

Hururu village and nearby communities along the Berbice River in Region Ten, would soon benefit from a new $45 million nursery school.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Hon. Nigel Dharamlall made the announcement on Tuesday, during an outreach to the community.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Hon. Nigel Dharamlall

He said the project would accommodate the community’s growing population.

“We are building this school to help make decisions for the future as part of the Government’s effort to foster development in the education sector.”

Minister Dharamlall said the contractor for the project would be required to employ residents and source wood from the community to revitalise the village’s economy.

“When all of these things happen, it would be a domino effect for your village because the more money is spent in your village, it will be better for your village’s economy.

If the money is taken away, you will be worse off so you must demand that whatever happens, the village of Hururu must benefit from it,” he said.

The new school would be built on the community playground. Residents asked the Minister for assistance to establish a new community ground, which will include a pavilion for social activities.

He said Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Hon. Charles Ramson Jr. would be informed of the request.